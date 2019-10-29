Ukraine proposes expanding cooperation with NATO

BBJ

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodniuk has proposed expanding cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and moving it into a more practical field, reported Chinese news agency Xinhua.

“My colleagues and I had a number of important meetings during our two days in Brussels,” Zagorodniuk was quoted as saying.

“In particular, a short but informative conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I informed him about the security situation in the east of Ukraine, the Black and Azov Seas,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said that the visit to Ukraine tomorrow and on Thursday (October 30-31) by a delegation of the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s principal decision-making body, is a powerful sign of support for Kiev.

In February, the country’s Parliament passed a constitutional amendment making clear its intentions to join NATO and the European Union, Xinhua noted.