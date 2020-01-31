About 78,300 foreigners worked in Slovakia in the end of 2019, local media reported citing data of the Central Office of Labor, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

The number is slightly down compared to the end of November last year, but in annual terms there were by 9,200 more foreigners working in the country, according to the report.

Ukrainians remain the most numerous group of foreigners working in Slovakia. Their number grew by 176 in December 2019 to more than 22,900. Second came Serbians, whose number dropped by 248 to 13,300.

As for EU nationals, the highest number of foreign workers came from Romania (8,700), followed by the Czech Republic (nearly 6,000) and Hungary (some 5,500), the SITA newswire reported, as cited by the Slovak Spectator.