The Czech gov’t taking EU Commission to court over withholding of subsidies for Agrofert

BBJ

The Czech government is to take legal action against the European Commission over its blocking of subsidies of CZK 1.6 billion (some EUR 59 million) for a project by the company Agrofert, reports Czech Radio.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The money is being withheld after a Commission audit said that Agrofert’s founder, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, still controlled the firm so is in conflict of interest.

A representative said on Monday that the Czech government had decided in February to contest the decision in Brussels. It has since withdrawn that lawsuit and will replace it with a new one, Czech Radio adds.