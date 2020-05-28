Your cart

The Czech gov’t taking EU Commission to court over withholding of subsidies for Agrofert

 BBJ
 Thursday, May 28, 2020, 10:30

The Czech government is to take legal action against the European Commission over its blocking of subsidies of CZK 1.6 billion (some EUR 59 million) for a project by the company Agrofert, reports Czech Radio. 

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The money is being withheld after a Commission audit said that Agrofert’s founder, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, still controlled the firm so is in conflict of interest.

A representative said on Monday that the Czech government had decided in February to contest the decision in Brussels. It has since withdrawn that lawsuit and will replace it with a new one, Czech Radio adds.

 

 

