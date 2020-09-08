The Czech capital tightening measures against coronavirus

BBJ

From Wednesday, face masks will be mandatory in Pragueʼs shops; they already are on public transport. Photo by Tomas Vynikal / Shutterstock.com

Moreover, Czech Radio reports that bars and restaurants will have to be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. As of September 14, face masks will be compulsory in schools.

The Czech Republic should have a faster coronavirus test in the autumn, the government’s commissioner for science and research, Roman Prymula said on September 4.

The new saliva-based test should provide a reliable result in around 45 minutes, Prymula said. At present the country relies on PCR tests which take up to two days. The new test should be available from October, Czech Radio said.