Slovenian car battery maker TAB plans layoffs

BBJ

Slovenian car battery manufacturer Tovarna Akumulatorskih Baterij (TAB) plans to lay off 23 workers as part of measures to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in a large drop of orders, regional portal SeeNews reports.

Photo by BELL KA PANG / Shutterstock.com

As a result of the crisis, TAB’s production has dropped sharply and the future of the company’s operations is uncertain, state news agency STA reported, quoting the company.

In July 2019, local media reported that TAB had decided to stop looking for a strategic partner and to continue its operations as an independent entity.

The Mezica-based company comprises aftermarket automotive battery manufacturing facilities in Slovenia and North Macedonia, an automotive aftermarket battery distribution network throughout Europe, as well as a global industrial battery business and an energy storage business, SeeNews says.