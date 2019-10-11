Slovenian BSH subsidiary building EUR 3 mln new development center

BBJ

BSH Hišni Aparati, the Slovenian subsidiary of the Bosch and Siemens Home Appliance Group, has started building a new EUR 3 million development center as part of its production complex in Nazarje, northern Slovenia.

File photo by goodluz/Shuttestock.com

The investment is expected to be completed by December 2020 and enable the company to further improve its products, Slovenia Times reports.

In addition to the development section, the 2,600 sqm center will feature a construction department, two laboratories and a test kitchen, BSH Hišni Aparati, one of the largest exporters in Slovenia, said in a press release.

The center in Nazarje, located some 10 kilometres east of Celje, will be built in three phases, the last of which is expected to be concluded by December 2020.

The investment will be staffed by 140 engineers who will develop appliances for food preparation, Slovenia Times says.