Slovenia registered jobless up in May

BBJ

The registered number of jobless persons in Slovenia was up by 2% on a monthly basis to 90,415 in May, according to data from the countryʼs employment service, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reports. But the trend slowed down as the country started the normalization process with the coronavirus restrictions easing.

The number of people who registered with the Employment Service of Slovenia in May was almost halved (-45%) compared to April, standing at 7,928, which was, however, 75.6% more than in May 2019.

Among the unemployed, those who saw their fixed-term contracts expire represented the largest number (3,915), followed by permanently redundant workers (2,585) and first time job-seekers (389), the STA said on June 3.