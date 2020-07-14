Slovenia May industrial output drops on year, rises on month

Slovenia’s industrial output dropped for a third consecutive month, by an annual 16.9% in May, following a 22.8% decline in April, data released by the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) shows.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Industrial production increased in consumer goods industries by 1.5%, while the output of intermediate goods was down 22.4% and of capital goods fell 23.5%.

On a monthly basis comparison, industrial output rose by 9% on the month in May, somewhat recovering from its sharpest monthly drop on record - of 14.7%, in April, the Ljubljana-based statistics agency said on July 10.

The monthly increase was influenced by higher manufacturing output, while the production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and of mining and quarrying slightly declined, SURS added.