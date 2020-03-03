Slovenia inflation rate slows in February

BBJ

Slovenia’s consumer prices rose by 2.0% year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.1% annual growth recorded in January, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Prices advanced for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 4%, and cost for miscellaneous goods and services added 5.4%. In addition, housing and utilities prices rose 3.4% and cost for clothing and footwear grow by 1.8%. Meanwhile prices for transport dropped by 0.3%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced by 0.7% in February, following a 0.9% decrease in January. Measured by the EU’s harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, Sloveniaʼs annual inflation accelerated to 2% in February, from 1.3% in February 2019.

In a separate report, the Ljubljana-based bureau said that the Slovenian economy expanded 1.7% annually in the last quarter of 2019, easing from an upwardly revised 2.4% advance in the previous period.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the gross domestic product expanded 0.4%, following a 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, the GDP advanced 2.4%, below the 4.1% recorded in the previous year, SURS said on February 28.