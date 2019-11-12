Slovenia industrial output growth accelerates in September

BBJ

The growth of Slovenia’s industrial production accelerated to 1.9% year-on-year in terms of value in September, up from 0.8% in August, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) (SURS) has said, citing provisional data.

Photo by Jenson/Shutterstock

Manufacturing output advanced further (5.4% compared to 1.6% in August), and production declined at a softer pace for both, mining and quarrying (-9.2% compared to -12.8%) and electricity, gas and water supply (-2.5% compared to -5.1%).

On a monthly basis, industrial production went down 0.3%, following a 2% fall in the prior month, the Ljubljana-based SURS said on Friday.