Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Slovenia deflation softens in June

 Regional Today
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 14:30

Slovenia’s consumer prices fell by 0.3% year-on-year in June, after dropping by an annual 1.2% in May, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Tuesday.

Prices fell for transport by 6.7% and clothing & footwear by 3.8% annually in June. In addition, costs advanced for recreation & culture by 1.1% and miscellaneous goods & services by 3.8%.

Prices for food & non-alcoholic beverages added 3.1%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3%, after a 0.9% rise in the preceding month.

Measured by the EU’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), Slovenia swung to annual deflation of 0.8% in June, from inflation of 1.9% in June 2019. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles