Slovenia deflation softens in June

Slovenia’s consumer prices fell by 0.3% year-on-year in June, after dropping by an annual 1.2% in May, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Tuesday.

Prices fell for transport by 6.7% and clothing & footwear by 3.8% annually in June. In addition, costs advanced for recreation & culture by 1.1% and miscellaneous goods & services by 3.8%.

Prices for food & non-alcoholic beverages added 3.1%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3%, after a 0.9% rise in the preceding month.

Measured by the EU’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), Slovenia swung to annual deflation of 0.8% in June, from inflation of 1.9% in June 2019.