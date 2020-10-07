Slovakia retail sales rise for second month in August

Slovakiaʼs retail sales grew for the second straight month in August, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 4% year-on-year in August, following a 1.5% increase in July.
Sales of non-specialized stores gained 7.5% yearly in August and those of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 3.5%.
Sales of culture and recreation goods in specialized store, and other goods increased by 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.7% in August.