Slovakia producer prices fall further in June

Slovakia’s producer price declined for the third straight month in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.9% year-on-year in June, following a 1.5% decrease in May. The domestic market prices remained unchanged annually in June, after a 0.5% fall in the previous month.
Prices for mining and quarrying declined 0.9% annually in June and that in manufacturing fell 2.3%. Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.3% and those of water supply gained 2.1%.
On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3% in June, following a 0.8% decrease in the preceding month, SÚSR said on July 28.