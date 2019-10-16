Slovakia inflation rises in September

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation rose marginally in September after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Monday.
The consumer price index rose 2.9% year-on-year in September, after a 2.8% increase in August. A similar rate of inflation was seen in July.
The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 4.9% annually in September and that for education rose 4.8%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1%, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month.
Core inflation grew to 2.9% in September from 2.8% in the preceding month. On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.2% in September, after a 0.1% increase in the prior month, SÚSR said.