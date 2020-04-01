Your cart

Slovakia economic sentiment falls in March

 BBJ
 Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:28

Slovakia’s economic sentiment decreased in March, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows. The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in March from 98 in February.

Image by Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -3.0 in February from -1.3 in the prior month. The morale in construction rose to -4.3 and retail trade increased to 26.3 in March, while services confidence weakened to -1.

Interestingly, the consumer confidence index increased to -7.8 in March from -11.1 in the preceding month, SÚSR said on March 30.

 

 

