Slovakia economic sentiment falls in March

Slovakia’s economic sentiment decreased in March, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows. The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in March from 98 in February.
Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -3.0 in February from -1.3 in the prior month. The morale in construction rose to -4.3 and retail trade increased to 26.3 in March, while services confidence weakened to -1.
Interestingly, the consumer confidence index increased to -7.8 in March from -11.1 in the preceding month, SÚSR said on March 30.
