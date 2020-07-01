Your cart

Slovakia economic sentiment at record low in June

 BBJ
 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:30

Slovakia’s economic sentiment weakened to its lowest level on record in June, the latest data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows. 

Image by Lightspring / Shutterstock.com

The economic sentiment index dropped to 64.8 in June from 72.2 in May. This was the lowest reading recorded since the survey began.

Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -10 in June from -28.7 in the prior month. The morale in the construction sector rose to -37.5 and that in retail trade remained at -1 in June.

The services confidence indicator improved notably to -38 in June from -52.3 in the previous month. At the same time, the consumer confidence index increased moderately to -35.5 from -38.1 in the preceding month, SÚSR said on June 29.

 

 

