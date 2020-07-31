Slovakia business confidence, consumer morale improves in July

Regional Today

Slovakia’s industrial confidence indicator increased to -5 in July from -10 in the previous month, mainly due to improvements in expectations for production (34 vs 24 in June), the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) says.

Prospects for selling prices (-4 from -13) and employment (-23 vs -34) were also less negative. On the other hand, expectations for export orders worsened (-38 vs -36).

At the sametime, the consumer confidence indicator increased to -34.4 in July from -35.5 in the previous month. All sub-indexes pointed to an improvement in expectations regarding unemployment (60.3 vs 63); households’ financial situation (-12.8 vs -13.0); savings (-21.1 vs -21.5); and general economic situation (-43.2 vs -44.3), SÚSR said.