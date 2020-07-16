Slovak gov’t to introduce EUR 5,000 fines for quarantine dodgers

Regional Today

A fine up to EUR 5,000 will be imposed on any individual who returns from an "at risk" COVID-19 country but fails to go into quarantine, according to a bill approved by Slovakia’s government, the News Agency of the SLovak Republic (TASR) reports.

Graphic by Unique Brand24 / Shutterstock.com

The bill was approved on July 13. The legislation itself is to be submitted to Parliament via a fast-tracked procedure.

The bill also introduces additional monitoring of individuals who are required to report to the Public Health Office following their return from "red countries" (those with the highest COVID risk), TASR adds.