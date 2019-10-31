Slovak business, consumer morale worsens in October

BBJ

The industrial confidence indicator in Slovakia slumped by 13.3 points to -12.3 in October from 1.0 in the previous month, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) said its monthly report.

It was the worst reading in business morale since April, as production expectations over the next three months plunged (-17 vs 20 in September) and the expected selling price decreased further (-8 vs -4).

At the same time, both new orders (-19 vs -16) and new export orders (-21, down from -18) dropped, while stock of finished products was unchanged (at 1).

The consumer confidence indicator fell to -7.7 in October from -7.6 in the previous month, the Bratislava-based statistical agency said in a separate report.

It was the lowest reading since January, as the pessimistic expectations of the financial situation of households and the general economic situation were hampered by optimistic expectations of the saving perspectives of households, while the expectations of unemployment remained practically unchanged, SÚSR said.