Serbia’s retail sales rise on year in July

BBJ

Serbia’s retail sales increased by a real 4.7% on the year in July, after posting a 9.6% annual rise in the previous month, according to data released by the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS).

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco added 2.3% annually in July down from 8.9% in the previous month, while retail trades of non-food products (except for automotive fuel) advanced 13.1% compared to 23.6% in June. Sales of automotive fuel decreased by 3.6% against a 11.9% gain a month earlier.

Month-on-month, retail sales went down by a real 2.9% in July, following a 9.8% increase in the previous month, the data indicated. At current prices, July’s retail sales increased by 4.2% on the year and fell by 2.3% on the month, SORS said.