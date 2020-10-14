Serbiaʼs annual inflation slows in September

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs consumer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year in September, after growing by 1.9% in August, the Belgrade-based Central Statistics Office (SORS) said in a statement on Monday.

Photo by Positiffy/Shutterstock.com

In annual terms, the cost of communications increased 5.6%, while prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, as well as recreation and culture rose by 5.3%, respectively.

In addition, cost for food and non-alcoholic drinks went up by 3.5%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.5% in September, after decreasing 0.1% in August.

In monthly terms, the prices of communications went up 0.9%, followed by the prices of transport, healthcare and education with 0.1% growth each in September, the statistics office said.