Serbian real net wage up in July

Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 7% year-on-year in July, following a 9.6% annual rise in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) show.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage rose 0.5% in real terms in July, after going up by 0.8% in June.
In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 60,029 (EUR 510) in July, the Belgrade-based SORS said on September 25.
