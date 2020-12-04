Serbia posts 9% jobless rate in Q3

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs unemployment rate stood at 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020, up by 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, data from the Belgrade-based Central Statistics Office (SORS) showed.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

In the third quarter of 2019, Serbiaʼs jobless rate was 9.5%. In the July-September period, the unemployment rate among men was 8.8% and among women, it was 9,4%, the data indicated.

Youth employment rate was 21.7%, presenting the decrease of 0.9 percentage point (pp) relative to the same period 2019. Relative to the second quarter 2020, inactivity rate was decreased by 2.8 pp and amounted to 45.2% in the third quarter 2020.

In the same period, unemployment rate was increased by 1.8 pp and was 9% and employment rate was increased by 1.6 pp reaching the level of 49.9% in the third quarter 2020.