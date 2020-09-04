Serbia Jan-Jul trade gap shrinks

remember me
Serbia’s foreign trade deficit in the first seven months of 2020 shrank 6.1% on the year to USD 3.75 billion, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) shows.
The country’s exports went down 9.9% to USD 10.308 bln in the January-July period, while imports fell by 8.9% to USD 14.059 ln.
Looking at July alone, Serbia’s exports were down 3.8% on the year to USD 1.679 bln and imports declined 8.2% to USD 2.251 bln, the Belgrade-based SORS says.
