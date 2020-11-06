Your cart

Serbia GDP falls 1.3% in Q3

 Regional Today
 Friday, November 6, 2020, 08:30

Serbiaʼs economic output fell by a real 1.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) said in a flash estimate.

Serbiaʼs real gross domestic product (GDP) declined an annual 6.4% in the second quarter after growing by a real 5.0% in the first quarter. The Belgrade-based statistical agency said it will release more details on the third-quarter GDP on November 30.

 

 

