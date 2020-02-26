Serbia c/a gap narrows in Dec

remember me
Serbia’s current account deficit rose to USD 586.5 million in December last year from USD 390 mln in the same month a year earlier, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) reported.
The goods and services gap widened to USD 879 mln from USD 610 mln, while the primary income deficit narrowed USD 170 mln from USD 247 mln.
The secondary income surplus edged down slightly to USD 463 mln from USD 467 mln. Considering full 2019 figures, the current account gap widened to USD 3.532 billion from USD 2.486 bln in 2018, NBS reported.
