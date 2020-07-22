Serbia c/a deficit narrows in May

remember me
The current account gap in Serbia shrank to USD 58 million in May from USD 128 mln in the corresponding month of the previous year, the National Bank of Serbia reported.
The goods and services deficit narrowed to USD 284 mln from USD 345 mln in May of 2019 and the primary income shortfall fell to USD 31 mln from USD 158 mln. On the other hand, the services surplus declined to USD 257 mln from USD 374 mln.
Considering the first five months of the year, the current account gap narrowed to USD 1.246 billion from USD 1.354 bln in the same period a year earlier, the NSB said.
