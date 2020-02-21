Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Gross federal direct investment into Serbia totaled a record EUR 3.8 billion in 2019; in the past two years, Serbia alone attracted 55% of all FDI into the Western Balkans, central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković says. 

Photo by ToskanaINC/Shutterstock.com

At the presentation of the February inflation report, Tabaković said the National Bank of Serbia had revised upwards its 2019 GDP growth projection for Serbia to 4.2%, state news agency Tanjug reported on February 19.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles