Gross federal direct investment into Serbia totaled a record EUR 3.8 billion in 2019; in the past two years, Serbia alone attracted 55% of all FDI into the Western Balkans, central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković says.

Photo by ToskanaINC/Shutterstock.com

At the presentation of the February inflation report, Tabaković said the National Bank of Serbia had revised upwards its 2019 GDP growth projection for Serbia to 4.2%, state news agency Tanjug reported on February 19.