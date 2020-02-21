remember me
Gross federal direct investment into Serbia totaled a record EUR 3.8 billion in 2019; in the past two years, Serbia alone attracted 55% of all FDI into the Western Balkans, central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković says.
At the presentation of the February inflation report, Tabaković said the National Bank of Serbia had revised upwards its 2019 GDP growth projection for Serbia to 4.2%, state news agency Tanjug reported on February 19.
