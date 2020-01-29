Serbian Environmental Protection Minister Goran Trivan announced a competition to award subsidies for purchases of electric- and hybrid-powered cars would be launched in a few days as a measure aimed at reducing air pollution in Serbia.

“That is symbolical; regardless of how much money we will set aside, because that way we want to tell the citizens we need to think about changing the quality of vehicles we drive. That will help us breathe much cleaner air,” Trivan told reporters during a break in a conference on January 29.

At the conference, he also announced higher subsidies for the recycling industry in 2020 and a new national waste management strategy, state news agency Tanjug reported.