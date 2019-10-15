Romania’s Transgaz extends gas transmission contract with Gazprom

BBJ

Romanian gas transmission company Transgaz said it has extended its contract with Russia’s Gazprom for gas transit to Southeastern Europe by three months to the end of 2019.

The extension of the contract’s duration ensures that the transmission of gas from Russia to Turkey, Greece and other SEE countries is carried forward, Transgaz said in a bourse filing. Transgaz did not provide further details, according to as cited by SeeNews.

Russia plans to suspend natural gas exports to southeast Europe through the Trans-Balkan Corridor, which crosses Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria before reaching Greece and North Macedonia, next year, the Russian ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Chepurin, said in March.