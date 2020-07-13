Romania’s real net wage slightly up in May

Romania’s average net monthly wage edged up by a real 0.2% year-on-year in May, after it fell by 0.5% in April, data released by the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows. On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 0.1% lower in May.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 2.5% on the year and fell 0.1% on the month in May, to RON 3,179 (EUR 657).

The highest net average wage of RON 7,772 was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,394, was recorded in apparel manufacture.

According to the statistics agency, decreases of the average net earnings in May were caused by some employers suspending or ceasing activity, by the continuation of technical unemployment, production unachievements or lower receipts and by partial remuneration of employees in certain economic activities.

The most significant increases in the average net earnings have been recorded in areas such as the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, as a result of granting occasional bonuses, leather, furniture, wearing apparel manufacture as well as in postal and courier activities, INS data showed.