Romania’s annual bank deposits growth speeds up in May

BBJ

The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 13.9% on the year to RON 383.5 billion (EUR 79 bln) in May, compared to an annual increase of 12.2% in April, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) says.

The National Bank of Romania building, Bucharest. Photo by kyrien / Shuttestock.com

Leu deposits increased 11% year-on-year to RON 245.8 billion in May after growing by 8.6% in the previous month.

On the other hand, the value of Romanian banks’ outstanding loans to the non-government sector grew 4.5% year-on-year to RON 269.1 bln (EUR 56 bln) in May, compared to a 5.7% growth in April, the central bank also said.

Private lending in lei increased by 6.2% year-on-year to RON 181.2 bln in May, after growing by 7.4% in April. Private lending in foreign currency rose by 1.2% to RON 87.9 bln in May, BNR said on June 24.