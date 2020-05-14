Romanian real net wage annual growth slows in March

BBJ

Romania’s average net monthly wage grew by a real 3.9% year-on-year in March, after growing by 6% in February, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 2.4% higher in March. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 7.1% on the year and rose 2.9% on the month in March, to RON 3,294 (EUR 682).

The highest net average wage of RON 8,289 (EUR 1,716) was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,605 (EUR 332), was recorded in apparel manufacture, INS said on May 12.