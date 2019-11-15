Romanian railway group Grampet to expand in four more European countries

BBJ

Romanian railway group Grampet, controlled by local investor Gruia Stoica, is analyzing the option to enter seven more European countries, business daily Ziarul Financiar reported, as cited by news portal romania-insider.com.

Photo by Egorov Artem/Shutterstock.com

“We are present in ten European countries and all our international subsidiaries are profitable and send money home, in Romania. Currently, we are analyzing the entry on seven other markets: Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands,” said Stoica.

Grampet provides rail freight services, construction, repair and modernization of rolling stock, production of spare parts, rental of rolling stock and logistics services.

The group reported a consolidated turnover of EUR 344 million in 2018 and employs 6,340 people. It already operates include Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Moldova, romania-insider notes.