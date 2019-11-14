Romanian eMag expects over EUR 105 mln in Black Friday sales

BBJ

Romanian online retailer eMag said it expects to sell over 3.5 million items worth a total of RON 500 million (EUR 105 million) to Black Friday shoppers on November 15. Sales will be supported by a EUR 3 million investment in servers, hosting and cloud services, eMAG said, according to SeeNews.

Last year eMag booked RON 460 million in Black Friday sales. Black Friday was originally the shopping day immediately after the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving. Retailers consider it marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, and it is now not uncommon to have more than one Black Friday.

The online retailer was founded in 2001 by Romanian entrepreneurs, and later expanded into Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland.

South Africa-based Naspers media group acquired a 70% stake in eMAG in 2012. In October, Hungary’s anti-trust body approved the merger of the local unit of eMAG with its Budapest-based peer Extreme Digital. As a result of the merger, eMAG is expanding to Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia, SeeNews said.