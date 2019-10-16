Romanian chemical fertilizer expands business in Bulgaria, Ukraine

BBJ

Romanian chemical fertilizer producer CICh Navodari said on Monday it is expanding its operations in Bulgaria and Ukraine. The company expects about 5% of its total sales to be generated by the expansion, it said in a press release cited by SeeNews.com.

Photo illustrative only, by MrGoSlow/Shutterstock.com

“We chose to enter the two markets because of their high potential. Ukraine has an agricultural area almost three times larger than Romania’s, and the market of special fertilizers is only beginning to develop," the chemical fertilizers plant’s executive director Cezara Visan said.

"The situation in Bulgaria is different, there are many fertilizer suppliers there who use embedded technologies, and local farmers have understood the benefits of using their products,” Visan added.

The company has an output capacity of 1,500 tons of chemical fertilizers per day, outdoor storage capacities of 200,000 tons, as well as its own railway network and access to ports, SeeNews said.