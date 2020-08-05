Romanian central bank FX reserves rise in July

Regional Today

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 36.249 billion (USD 42.6 billion) at the end of July, up from EUR 35.002 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Photo by ncristian / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange inflows amounted to EUR 4.722 billion representing changes in credit institutionsʼ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the finance ministry accounts, including the euro equivalent amount of USD 3.3 billion issuance of USD-denominated bonds, and other.

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.559 billion at the end of July.