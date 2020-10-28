Romania unemployment rate down in September

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs unemployment rate stood at 3.26% in September, 0.26 percentage power lower compared to the same month last year, Romania-insider reported citing data of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM).

Image by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

The jobless rate was also 0.02 percentage point lower compared to August.

According to ANOFM, the total number of unemployed registered at the end of September was 285,294, down by 1,368 people compared to August.

In terms of residence, 100,829 unemployed people come from urban areas, and 184,465 unemployed people are from rural areas.

Most unemployed people - 75,479 people - were aged between 40 and 49 years, followed by those in the age group 50-55 years old (53,981). In contrast, only 14,645 people were aged between 25 and 29.