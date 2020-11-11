Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Romania trade deficit rises in September

 Regional Today
 Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 16:30

Romaniaʼs deficit widened to EUR 1.54 billion in September from EUR 1.18 billion in the same month last year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Image by Pixabay

In August, the trade deficit was EUR 1.51 billion. Exports fell 0.5% year-on-year in September, following an 8.0% decrease in August. Imports rose 4.4% annually in September, after a 3.9% fall in the previous month. 

 

 

Related articles