Romania trade deficit rises in September

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs deficit widened to EUR 1.54 billion in September from EUR 1.18 billion in the same month last year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Image by Pixabay

In August, the trade deficit was EUR 1.51 billion. Exports fell 0.5% year-on-year in September, following an 8.0% decrease in August. Imports rose 4.4% annually in September, after a 3.9% fall in the previous month.