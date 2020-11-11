Romania trade deficit rises in September

remember me
Romaniaʼs deficit widened to EUR 1.54 billion in September from EUR 1.18 billion in the same month last year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.
In August, the trade deficit was EUR 1.51 billion. Exports fell 0.5% year-on-year in September, following an 8.0% decrease in August. Imports rose 4.4% annually in September, after a 3.9% fall in the previous month.
