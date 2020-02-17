Your cart

Romania January inflation at 3-month low

 BBJ
 Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:00

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased to its lowest level in three months in January after rising in the preceding month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.6% year-on-year in January, after a 4.0% rise in December. In November, inflation was 3.8%. The latest inflation was the slowest since October, when it was 3.4%.

Cost for food products gained 4.75% annually in January and those of services and non-food products increased by 4.01% and 2.68%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in January, same as seen in December

 

 

