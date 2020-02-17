Romania January inflation at 3-month low

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Romania’s consumer price inflation eased to its lowest level in three months in January after rising in the preceding month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.6% year-on-year in January, after a 4.0% rise in December. In November, inflation was 3.8%. The latest inflation was the slowest since October, when it was 3.4%.
Cost for food products gained 4.75% annually in January and those of services and non-food products increased by 4.01% and 2.68%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in January, same as seen in December
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben