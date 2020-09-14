Romania inflation slows slightly in August

BBJ

Romania’s consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-on-year following a 2.8% climb in July. Food prices increased 5.45% and prices of non-food goods edged up 0.75%. Service costs grew 2.97%.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI was largely unchanged in August. Annual inflation based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) was steady at 2.5% in August, INS said on September 10.