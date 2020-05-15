Romania inflation slows, industrial production falls

BBJ

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased in April, and industrial production declined in March, driven by falls in manufacturing, and mining and quarrying, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in April, after a 3% increase in March and February. Prices of food products grew 5.72% and those of non-food products rose by 0.53% in April. Services cost increased by 3.06%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.26% in April.

In a separate report, the Bucharest-based statistics institute said that industrial production declined 14.5% y.o.y. in March. On month, the industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 12.4% in March.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 12.7% annually and fell 3.4% month-on-month, INS said on May 13.