Romania inflation rises in July

Romaniaʼs consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8% year-on-year in July, after a 2.6% increase in June. The latest inflation was the highest since March, when it was 3%.

Prices of food products grew 5.57% and those of non-food products rose by 0.88% in July. Services cost increased by 3%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in July.

Another report from the Bucharest-based statistical agency showed that industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 16.2% month-on-month in June.

On an annual basis, industrial production declined 14.3% in June. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 19% monthly in June and declined 11.3% from a year ago.