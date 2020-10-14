Romania inflation eases in September

Romaniaʼs consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5% year-on-year in September, after a 2.7% increase in August, figures from the National Statistical Institute (INS) showed this week.

Food prices increased 4.96% and prices of non-food goods rose 0.62%. Service costs grew 2.89%. On month, consumer prices fell 0.14% in September.

Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, (HICP) eased to 2.1% in September from 2.5% in August. Separate data from the Bucharest-based institute showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 1.513 billion in September from EUR 1.361 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 1.323 billion.

Exports fell 8.0% yearly in August, following a 5.1% decline in July. Imports decreased 3.9% annually in August, following a 9.9% fall in the previous month.