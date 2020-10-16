Romania industrial production rises in August

Romaniaʼs industrial production rose in August, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by Oscar Sweep / Shutterstock.com

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9% month-on-month in August. Manufacturing output rose 4.2% monthly in August.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying decreased 3.7% and electricity fell 1.2%. On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 5.1% in August.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 10.5% monthly in August and fell 4.3% from a year ago.