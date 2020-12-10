Romania GDP recovers in Q3

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs economy recovered as initially estimated in the third quarter, final data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed Tuesday.

Graphic by AlexLMX / Shutterstock.com

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.6% sequentially, reversing a sharp 12.2% decline in the second quarter. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate released on November 13.

On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 6% after easing 10.3% in the previous quarter.

The annual fall also matched flash estimate.