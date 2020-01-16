The number of babies born in Romania in 2019 fell to the lowest level in 53 years, according to an analysis made by local Edupedu.ro, based on data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Registry of People Records (RNEP), Romania-insider repots.

The most recent INS data covers the first 11 months of 2019, when 173,230 babies were born in Romania. The official figures for December 2019 will be released in February, but Edupedu.ro also checked the RNEP data, which said that 4,908 births were registered in Romania in December (for which birth certificates were released).

Thus, the analysis showed that about 178,130 children were born in Romania last year, 12,040 fewer than in 2018. The last time Romania registered such a low annual birth rate was in 1967, Romania-insider says.