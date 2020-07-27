Romania annual bank deposits growth slows in June

The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 13.4% on the year to RON 382 billion (EUR 79 bln) in June, compared to an annual increase of 13.9% in May, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) says.

The National Bank of Romania building in Bucharest was designed by Albert Galleron and Cassien Bernard. Photo by ncristian / Shutterstock.com

The value of Romanian banks’ outstanding loans to the non-government sector, meantime, grew 4.1% year-on-year to RON 270.1 billion (EUR 558 billion) in June, compared to a 4.5% growth in May, the national bank said on July 23.