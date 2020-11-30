Romania 10-month budget gap widens

Romaniaʼs consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 7.05% of the projected 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first 10 months of the year, compared to a gap of 2.8% of GDP in the like period of 2019, the Finance Ministry said, according to a report by news portal SeeNews.

More than half of the deficit was due to expenditures aimed at curbing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

The government spent approximately RON 11.8 billion on extraordinary payments related to the pandemic, the ministry noted. The consolidated budget deficit totaled RON 74.04 bln (EUR 15 bln) at the end of October.