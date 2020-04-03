PwC: Only 11% of Romanian companies ponder firing employees

BBJ

Romanian firms are seeking alternative options to firing people, such as reduced work agreements, paid holidays or non-paid leave, cutting non-critical costs related to training or supplementary bonuses, according to a senior manager at PwC Romania, romania-insider.com reports.

The PwC building in the Aurel Vlaicu neighborhood in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by kitzzeh/Shutterstock.com

Oana Munteanu, senior manager of people and organization at PwC Romania was commenting on the HR Barometer conducted by the consultancy firm at the end of March. Only 11% of businesses said they were considering firing some employees.

“The vast majority of companies want to keep their employees and reduce the negative effects on them. Unfortunately, the solutions are limited and difficult to anticipate in an unpredictable climate that results in an unexpected drop in revenues in a very short time,” said Daniel Anghel, partner and leader of fiscal and legal services, PwC Romania.

Some 37% of companies have decided to partially or totally suspend their activity while 20% of companies have only reduced their activities after the state of emergency was declared on March 16, Romania-insider says.